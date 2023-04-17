THIS NEW GOLF SIMULATOR & EATERY JUST OPENED IN AIRDRIE!
Recently, a new golf simulator in called "Golf It Airdrie" opened, and it might be our favorite place to golf!
Until June 15, 2023, this small business is offering only $29.95 per hour! You can have up to 6 people play in either one of their 4 bays, or 2 private rooms.
You can play mini golf (kids), hit the driving range, or try one of the many 18 hole golf courses.
They also offer a variety of food and drinks, so be prepared to stay for a couple of hours!
@megiipierson Dylan and I have already came here twice since they opened 😂 its so fun! #golf #golfsimulator #yyc #calgary #alberta #airdrie ♬ Rodeo (Remix) - Lah Pat & Flo Milli