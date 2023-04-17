iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

THIS NEW GOLF SIMULATOR & EATERY JUST OPENED IN AIRDRIE!


@GolfIfAirdrie via Instagram

Recently, a new golf simulator in called "Golf It Airdrie" opened, and it might be our favorite place to golf!

Until June 15, 2023, this small business is offering only $29.95 per hour! You can have up to 6 people play in either one of their 4 bays, or 2 private rooms. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Golf It (@golfitairdrie)

You can play mini golf (kids), hit the driving range, or try one of the many 18 hole golf courses. 

They also offer a variety of food and drinks, so be prepared to stay for a couple of hours! 

 

@megiipierson Dylan and I have already came here twice since they opened 😂 its so fun! #golf #golfsimulator #yyc #calgary #alberta #airdrie ♬ Rodeo (Remix) - Lah Pat & Flo Milli
12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com