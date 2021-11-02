This New Mandalorian Spin Off Looks Amazing

The trailer for the first Mandalorian spin off Book Of Boba Fett is out now! Finally we get a glimpse of Boba Fett on his own. One of the most popular characters in the Star Wars universe is finally getting his chance to shine by himself. This show looks amazing. While we wait for the new season of Mandalorian the Book Of Boba will keep us entertained. It will be interesting to see what they do with Boba Fett and which direction they take this character.