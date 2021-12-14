This Person Remade Spider For Less Than $40

This week the new Spiderman movie comes out. We have all seen the trailer for it but someone in BC decided to create their own. This time instead of a few million dollars to make it this person had just under $40. Not going to lie it looks amazing and I would honestly go watch this movie in theatres. This goes to show why youtube is so important. It gives so many people the platform to create. This is honestly a master piece and goes to show you that you don’t need a huge budget to create something amazing.