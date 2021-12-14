iHeartRadio
This Person Remade Spider For Less Than $40

Andrew-Uyeno (2)

This week the new Spiderman movie comes out. We have all seen the trailer for it but someone in BC decided to create their own. This time instead of a few million dollars to make it this person had just under $40. Not going to lie it looks amazing and I would honestly go watch this movie in theatres. This goes to show why youtube is so important. It gives so many people the platform to create. This is honestly a master piece and goes to show you that you don’t need a huge budget to create something amazing.

