There is a store here in Calgary that is doing something amazing! Trend Calgary posted on Instagram about how they have set up a rack of winter jackets for anyone who needs one! You can leave a coat or take one. This is a beautiful idea! Feel like right now it’s very easy to feel alone and by yourself but places like this remind you that you are not and that we are all in this together. It’s beautiful to see truly. Thank you Trend for doing this!