THIS TRAVELLER GOT STUCK IN THE CALGARY AIRPORT FOR HOURS!


Untitled

A Winnipeg man took to TikTok to document his experience of getting locked down a hallway for hours while trying to catch a flight from Calgary to Las Vegas!

 

@ayden_1997 Just a little video I made to pass the time while trapped in a hallway a few days ago. Makes for a funny story, and who doesnt love a good story!😂 #fyp #travel #airport #calgary #adventure #funny #weird #canada #america ♬ original sound - Ayden

 

Did he ever get an apology? 

 

@ayden_1997 Replying to @Sao.Jesus.71 alright, alright, here is an update. Nothing too crazy happened after I filmed my last video but here is the rest of the story 😂 #airport #canada #calgary #travel #adventure #hallway #silly ♬ original sound - Ayden

 

 

