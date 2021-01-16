This Video Of Polar Bears Will Make You Smile
During this last year or so we all need a video to make us smile. We need to watch one at least once a day. Today this is the video that will make you smile! It’s a video of polar bears enjoying the snow! It’s so nice to see animals enjoy the snow. Speaking of weather this week has been incredible! Fingers crossed it stays like this for a while. I literally wore shorts outside earlier today. Either way it’s awesome to see these polar bears loving the snow. It’s making me smile just thinking about it!
