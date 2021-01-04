This Woman Saved Her Neighour's Lives

This is another story that became famous on Tik Tok. Saw this video the other day on my for you page. This is an amazing story of how a neighbour saved a family’s life. Early in the morning on New Years a woman rushed over to her neighbours house that was on fire. Their ring camera caught the entire thing. She was banging on their door until the family woke up and got out of the house safely. This video will have your adrenaline running but also make you smile about how this neighbour stepped up and did the right thing to help her now family.