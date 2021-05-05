Tim Horton’s Has DIY Donut Decorating Kits for Mother’s Day

I WISH THIS WAS A THING WHILE I STILL LIVED WITH MY MOM, HONESTLY.

Just curious though… would it be frowned upon to buy one of these DIY donut kits and do it alone on Mother’s Day “in honor” of my mother who is very much alive and well but just not in Alberta? Cause like, I might.

Tim Horton’s came up with this super cute idea for a little family activity on mother’s day that’s honestly pretty adorable and super creative, especially if you’ve got some little ones around. During these times, finding activities that you can do in and around your house is not only kind of difficult, but a complete necessity since there isn’t much to do outside of that, especially with the new restrictions that just got announced in Alberta.

Now, thanks to Tim Horton’s, Mother’s day this Sunday may be even more special with this fun little DIY activity that’s good for the whole family. They’ve put together these kits that come with plain donuts and toppings so you can sit with the fam and decorate them… like cookies (EXCEPT it’s without the mess and the hassle of having to buy all of the decorations and make them yourself, thank goodness).

#TimHortons brings back popular DIY donut kits for Mother's Day 🍩 https://t.co/Y46Y6MnEvc pic.twitter.com/NmkA7RCcw1 — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) May 5, 2021

Nothing says “Mother’s Day” louder and clearer than less work for mom, and that’s exactly what these allow for.

Hopefully this gives you a fun little idea for a Mother’s Day activity for the whole family to do together… or honestly even if you’re single and childless and live alone, this wouldn’t be all that bad on a Sunday morning, I’m not going to lie.

Happy donut decorating, friends!