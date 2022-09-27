Tim Hortons Releasing This Fall's HOTTEST...Fashion?

Tim Hortons is known for being the go-to coffee for millions of Canadians, but lately they've been getting into the fashion game! Last year they launched this Timbiebs collaboration that featured delicious Timbits with flavours apparently created by Justin Bieber that was accompanied by a ton of cool merch! Their beanies and fanny packs sold out across the country almost immediately.

Now Tims is stepping out on their own to launch athletic gear called Tims Run Club, featruing slides, windbreakers, socks and more. On their website they say that the collection will be available for National Coffee Day on September 29th and for one day only! What do you think of kits?