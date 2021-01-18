Tinder and Bumble in the States Are Removing Anyone Involved with the Capitol Riots

With the year we’ve had, we have seen multiple colors shining through our fellow human beings. For the sake of positivity, some of the colors have been radiant and bright… and some of them, though true colors are not the kind we’ve wanted to see. More often than not we are reading about terrorism and tragedy in our news sources, one of them being the capitol riots a couple of weeks ago in solidarity with Donald Trump. Even typing this out you can’t help but have this underlying thought that there’s no way that could’ve actually happened… but as we’ve all been made well aware, it did.

You likely came across some of the terrifying and heinous photos from that day as you were doing your “doom scrolls” in real time trying to follow the hell that was going down. On top of the disgusting fact that that even happened… some of the people who were at the riots doing their protesting (or whatever you can even call it) used those photos on their DATING APPS. As if it’s some kind of flex to commit an absolute crime.

Obviously the people using these photos were quickly reported and removed, and apparently the people behind running the dating apps banned any users that had been proven to be there and breaking the law that day. The fact that any of this is a thing is mind blowing to say the least, but good on these dating apps for trying to stay on top of it and keep the peace at least within the app.

While reporting this story, I kept thinking about the jokes my friends have made about being better than the FBI at researching a guy they saw on a dating app.



Both Tinder and Bumble told me they are removing any users associated with the Capitol riot. https://t.co/DpruB992K2 — Chelsea Cirruzzo ✨ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) January 12, 2021

Maybe if we click our heels together and say “there’s no place like home” over and over again… life will get easier and less violent. Probably not, but no harm in trying.