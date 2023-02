In honour of the 25th anniversary of the 'Titanic' movie theatres across the globe will be screening the film starting today!

See the list of theatres in Calgary that are participating below!

Cineplex Theatres!

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills

Cineplex Odeon Westhills

Cineplex Seton and VIP

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Landmark Cinemas

Lanmark cinemas- Country Hills Blvd NE

Landmark cinemas- Shawnessy

(Double check on theatres websites before.)