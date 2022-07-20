Tkachuk Is Leaving Calgary

MAKE IT STOP! After Johnny left it looks like Matthew Tkachuk is leaving as well! Earlier today I was on my way to work when I got a text from my best friend. The words “this sucks for you guys” lit up the front of my phone. The text that followed was a link. Didn’t have to open it to know what had happened. Matthew Tkachuk let the team know he doesn’t want to sign long term so the trading rumours have started. This is tough. After one of the best seasons we have had in while it looks like the band is breaking up. As a hockey fan this sucks but as a person who lives far away from family I get it. Hoping them all the best! And if I have learn’t anything from being a Leafs fan all of my life I know that next year is always better!