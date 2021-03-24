‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 2 is Coming to Netflix in June

Does anyone else have a love hate relationship with trashy reality TV?

Like, you love to love it but you hate to love it all at the same time? Okay good because same.

If you’re anything like me, you grew up in a house that loved reality TV and you’d watch it as a family. Like, the amount of time I spent watching Fear Factor, Survivor, American Idol, The x Factor… you name it and my mom and I were most likely watching it.

Reality TV has taken a turn as technology advances, and the simplicity of it that used to exist isn’t really a thing anymore, because there are so many new ways to go about doing things. These changes are happening in several ways, including the way that these reality TV shows roll out.

I mean, the reality TV shows that we’ve always known and loved, like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, will air weekly on cable TV with ways that you can stream online if you’re someone (like me) who doesn’t have cable… but some reality TV shows exist solely on streaming services, and it seems that those are the ones that we look forward to the most!

THIS JUST IN — The Circle Season 2 premieres in April and Too Hot To Handle Season 2 is coming in June! pic.twitter.com/qzqYaDNBCF — Netflix (@netflix) March 23, 2021

That being said, the show that solely exists on Netflix, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ is coming back in June! They haven’t said exactly what day it’ll be, but it’ll definitely be June. It’ll follow another the release of another popular reality show ‘The Circle’ which will also be on Netflix, which means that we’ll have a lot of good reasons to stay home in the month of June, should the social climate remain the way it is right now.

The premise of the show, if you didn’t watch it, is that there’s a cash pot and a bunch of young hot people, and they can’t engage in sexual activities because if they do, the cash pot gets money removed from it… it’s pretty simple, and it’s interesting… and honestly, it’s hot. Anyway, yay!