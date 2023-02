Looking for a new spot to go out for dinner? Check out Avenue's 10 best new restaurants for 2023 listed below (unranked and in alphabetical order):

Fortuna's Row

Kama

Lonely Mouth

Luca

Maven

Mot To

Noble Pie

Pat & Betty

Sorella Trattoria

Zushi

If you'd like to see Avenue's 11 picks for Calgary's best overall restaurants, click here