Top 10 Local Christmas Markets You MUST Visit In November
Bowness Holiday Craft Fair
Dates: November 12-13, 2022
This NW Calgary Christmas Market will be host to over 100 local vendors
Artisan Collective / Granary Road Holiday Market
Dates: Saturdays and Sundays November 26 – December 18, 2022
Granary Road greenhouse is where you will be sure to find that special & unique gift from the large collective of Artisan vendors and makers.
Little Modern Holiday Market
Dates: November 16, 2022
A Local Market, Bringing People Together in YYC
Inglewood Night Holiday Market
Dates: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, 26, 2022
This Holiday Night Market features live entertainment, shopping Calgary's finest vendors and tons of Instagrammable moments!
The Millarville Christmas Market
Dates: November 3-6 and 10-13, 2022
Shop hundreds of local vendors, plus visit Santa's Workshop and Santa's Reindeer.
Saskatoon Farm Christmas Market
Dates: November 25-27, December 2-4 & 9-11
6th Annual Christmas Market that spans over 3 weekends featuring over 400 local vendors
Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market
Dates: November 18-20 and December 2-4, 2022
One of the LARGEST Christmas Markets near the city, new this year is the Kid's Winter Wonderland! Free petting zoo, photos with elves, free arts & crafts, free letters to Santa, photo walls, and MORE!
Banff Christmas Market
Dates: November 18-20, November 25-27 and December 2-4, 2022
With over 100 artisanal vendors, live music, an outdoor fire lounge, Santa’s House & Reindeer Stables, Christmas treats & warm drinks there is something for the whole family!
Canmore Christmas Artisans' Market
Dates: November 19-20
Featuring over 50 local artisans, hand crafted items, all in support of Canmore Preschool Society!
Cochrane Christmas Market
Dates: November 20
A great spot to listen to Christmas carols, shop for the holidays, and meet Santa