Top 10 Local Christmas Markets You MUST Visit In November

Bowness Holiday Craft Fair

Dates: November 12-13, 2022

This NW Calgary Christmas Market will be host to over 100 local vendors

Artisan Collective / Granary Road Holiday Market

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays November 26 – December 18, 2022

Granary Road greenhouse is where you will be sure to find that special & unique gift from the large collective of Artisan vendors and makers.

Little Modern Holiday Market

Dates: November 16, 2022

A Local Market, Bringing People Together in YYC

Inglewood Night Holiday Market

Dates: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, 26, 2022

This Holiday Night Market features live entertainment, shopping Calgary's finest vendors and tons of Instagrammable moments!

The Millarville Christmas Market

Dates: November 3-6 and 10-13, 2022

Shop hundreds of local vendors, plus visit Santa's Workshop and Santa's Reindeer.

Saskatoon Farm Christmas Market

Dates: November 25-27, December 2-4 & 9-11

6th Annual Christmas Market that spans over 3 weekends featuring over 400 local vendors

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Dates: November 18-20 and December 2-4, 2022

One of the LARGEST Christmas Markets near the city, new this year is the Kid's Winter Wonderland! Free petting zoo, photos with elves, free arts & crafts, free letters to Santa, photo walls, and MORE!

Banff Christmas Market

Dates: November 18-20, November 25-27 and December 2-4, 2022

With over 100 artisanal vendors, live music, an outdoor fire lounge, Santa’s House & Reindeer Stables, Christmas treats & warm drinks there is something for the whole family!

Canmore Christmas Artisans' Market

Dates: November 19-20

Featuring over 50 local artisans, hand crafted items, all in support of Canmore Preschool Society!

Cochrane Christmas Market

Dates: November 20

A great spot to listen to Christmas carols, shop for the holidays, and meet Santa