Try This TikTok Pancake Cereal Sundae For FREE In YYC!

Pal, we all know there have been so many TikTok trends that we’re hoping on ESPECIALLY food related trends. Who hasn’t tried the TikTok pasta or air fryer noodles? What about the iconic hack to fold a quesadilla or nature’s cereal?! See, we’ve all gotten behind a TikTok food trend at one point or another. Which is why I’m so stoked to tell you something really cool that’s happening with TikTok, their iconic food and how they’re bringing it to the streets of YYC! TikTok is offering a few provinces the opportunity enjoy some trend-inspired cool summer snacks as a part of their Summer Starts on TikTok initiative, one of them being right here in YYC! So what TikTok is going to do is bring their iconic pancake cereal to life here and add it to ice cream. TikTok is going to give us this iconic creation called The Pancake Cereal Sundae at certain ice cream parlours in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal later this month and the best part is that it costs you absolutely nothing. Just make sure you go to one of the stores participating from July 16 to 18 and again from July 23 to 25, and you’ll be able to snag your Pancake Cereal Sundae fo free! The store that is participating here in YYC is :

DelloR. Ice Cream – 1309 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Bon apple teeth, my friend!