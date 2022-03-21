Turning Red Will Bring Back Memories Of Junior High

If you have seen the show Turning Red yet you know how incredible it is. You know what don’t read any further till you do. Okay you watching it? Cool let’s keep going. So this might be one of the greatest Pixar movies of recent memory. Turning Red tells the story of an Asian Canadian trying to figure out life as a middle school student. In the movie as you now know there is a band called 4 Towns! They have put the music videos for the band on youtube and to be honest these are amazing. This movie is full of nostalgia. Brings back memories to trying to figure out life and thinking that one concert is what will change your life.