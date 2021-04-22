Uber Is Working With The Government To Spread Vaccination Information

There have been lots of different companies partnering up during the pandemic and the latest collaboration that we maybe wouldn’t have expected is Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada with Uber! It looks like these companies are going to work together to start displaying information about COVID-19 vaccines. They’re going to show information such as effectiveness and the safety of approved vaccines which will hopefully give people more understanding about the vaccines ergo encouraging more of us to get vaccinated.

Matthew Price who is the general manager of Uber Canada said “to support the COVID-19 recovery effort, we want to inform Canadians that the best vaccine is the first vaccine made available to them… Through our partnership with the Government of Canada, we can do our part to accelerate vaccination efforts by using Uber’s platform to instill confidence with timely and credible information.”

So what it looks like with Uber coming into this equation is that they’re going to put the vaccine information for riders, drivers, customers, the restaurant partners and delivery people displayed within the app in English and French for everyone to see which is pretty cool. There’s also going to be little banners (you know the sponsored ones we always see) pop up with vaccine info as well that can link us to legitimate websites with more information.

Now on top of spreading more information to the masses Uber still has their “No Mask. No Ride” policy in place offering a safe ride for not only the customer but the drivers as well.

Ps. I don’t know about you but all this Uber talk this definitely made me want to order Uber eats… just me?