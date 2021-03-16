UNA Pizza + Wine is Opening Another Location in Bridgeland TOMORROW

I honestly think that Bridgeland in Calgary is about to become the new Beltline.

It feels like all of these little trendy spots are opening other locations in that area when they once only existed right downtown in the heart of the city. Truthfully it’s only a good thing when these expansions happen, for several reasons. First and foremost, it means the business is succeeding. I mean, UNA Pizza + Wine is such a staple establishment in this city and getting a spot there was hard on regular weekend let alone during a pandaloo (a pandemic but it sounds less scary when you call it a pandaloo instead).

It’s nice that this will now be the THIRD location to open in Calgary, which just means more UNA pizza to go around for all of us. Honestly, if you have never let your taste buds experience the wonder that is UNA Pizza + Wine, at the risk of sounding forceful, you actually have to.

Whether you go for the entire experience of dining in, or you just grab a slice while taking a walk down 17th ave (or near either of the other locations) you’ll know the second you take a bite that you made the right call. Seriously, this stuff is to die for.

If you’re in Bridgeland tomorrow, the new location opens its doors at 11:30 am, although on such a gorgeous day like it’s supposed to be, I don’t know how easy it’ll be to land a spot, especially on St. Paddy’s. Good news is, if your palette is asking for wine and pizza over a green pint of beer to celebrate the holiday meant for drinking, you now have three locations to choose from.

Check out their menu, locations and prices HERE.