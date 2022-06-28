[VIDEO] CALGARY IS OFFICIALLY HOME TO THE WORLD'S TALLEST MURAL!

Officals took to social media over the weekend to announce that the mural was complete.

💥WORLD’S NEW TALLEST PAINTED MURAL COMPLETED IN CALGARY, CANADA! Painted by the legendary German graffiti artist @DAIMorg (DAIM) in collaboration with @yycbump, the mural stands at an official height of 310-ft, 9-inches (~95 metres). pic.twitter.com/o4U5wboFNP — BUMP Festival (@yycbump) June 25, 2022

German graffiti artist Mirko Reisser, known as DAIM, spray painted the mural on the eastern side of the First on Tenth building.

Want to see it in person? Type this into your GPS 123 10th ave SW.

Calgary has the Beltline Urban Murals Project to thank for raising money in the community to fund this addition to our city!

The mural took 130 litres of paint and 543 cans of spray paint to complete.