VIDEO: Grapefruit Sized Hail Smashes Car Windows on the QEII

Diana Picek Barrientos Hail Damage

There was also a lot of wild weather this weekend, including a terrifying hail storm along the QEII Monday night. Motorists traveling near Innisfail were hit with golf ball to grape fruit sized hail, with some vehicles having all of their windows smashed out. RCMP say about 75 vehicles were damaged. Video of the aftermath shows people stranded on the size of the highway.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

