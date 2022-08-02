VIDEO: Grapefruit Sized Hail Smashes Car Windows on the QEII

There was also a lot of wild weather this weekend, including a terrifying hail storm along the QEII Monday night. Motorists traveling near Innisfail were hit with golf ball to grape fruit sized hail, with some vehicles having all of their windows smashed out. RCMP say about 75 vehicles were damaged. Video of the aftermath shows people stranded on the size of the highway.

#abstorm my heart goes out to all the ppl stranded along the QE2 outside of Reddeer. Vehicles are completely totalled with ppl stranded. Windows and lights smashed out. Vehicles covered in hail dents:( pic.twitter.com/gWKFfMNatL — Miranda (@MLCrabtree_) August 2, 2022

I can’t even. I panic took this without putting it in the ruler properly 😂. Tennis balls when it was NW of Markerville 17:40. They’re still coming down. Stay clear. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/TpGJCUD6ZM — Mhairi (@Mahairy93) August 2, 2022