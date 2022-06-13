[VIDEO] THE TRASH CANS IN SWEDEN TALK DIRTY!

The swedish city of Malmö has invested in some new technology for their garbage cans.

Pedestrians that drop trash into the garbage bins will hear some erotic words spoken from deep within thanking you and encourgaing you to come again.

"Oh, right there, yes!", "Come back soon and do that again!" and "Mmm, a bit more to the left next time," are just some of the messages!

Malmö has long been renowned as a pioneer in eco-friendly living, this is just one more step in their action plan.