VINCE VAUGHN WAS IN OKOTOKS?!

Yup! As you might know, Vince Vaughn is married to an Okotokian! Kyla Weber who was born in Okotoks, is married to Vince Vaughn, and it looks like they traveled back home for the holidays! While he was in town, he was spotted by locals, and took in dinner at a local gem Heartland Cafe