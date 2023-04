98.5 Virgin Radio Calgary is excited to support the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF!

June 3rd, 2023 at the Canyon Meadows Community Centre.

Join us this June for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF.

Help raise funds for ground-breaking type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and support the estimated 300,000 Canadians living with this disease.

Together We Walk to cure T1D.

Register or donate today at jdrfwalk.ca.