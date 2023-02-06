iHeartRadio
Walk off the Earth is coming to Calgary!


walkofftheearth_virgin_trending

98.5 Virgin Radio wants you to experience the Juno award-winning musical phenomenon Walk off the Earth!

 

May 6, 2023, at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.

 

Ticket pre-sales run from 10:00am - 10:00pm/MT on Wednesday, February 8.  Use the code word HEART to get your tickets early!  Visit the Grey Eagle Event Centre's website here to purchase.

 

General on-sale for tickets opens at 10:00am/MT on February 9, 2023.

 

Make sure you listen to Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5 Virgin Radio, for upcoming details on how you could win your way in to the show!

 

Experience Walk off the Earth at the Grey Eagle Event Centre on May 6, 2023, with Calgary's EXCLUSIVE home of NEW hit music, 98.5 Virgin Radio!

 

 

