Walking Group Is Helping To Protect Other Asian Canadians
There is an incredible group standing up against racism and Asian hate. The group is called YYC Chinatown Walking Club. They came together to help stop the racism and hate crimes against Asian Canadians by walking the streets of Chinatown to help keep others say. This is an incredible movement and brought me to tears when I was watching the video about the group. Today there was also a march and rally to speak up against racism. We need to keep the conversations alive and keep having those awkward conversations.
Contests
-
VIRGIN Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your DebtListen weekdays at 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, 3PM, 4PM and 5PM for your chance to qualify for $100,000 to Destroy Your Debt!
-
VIRGIN Radio VIP Virtual Concert Experience: Ryland JamesListen for your chance to win a livestream code!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!