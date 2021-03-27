iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Walking Group Is Helping To Protect Other Asian Canadians

walking club

There is an incredible group standing up against racism and Asian hate. The group is called YYC Chinatown Walking Club. They came together to help stop the racism and hate crimes against Asian Canadians by walking the streets of Chinatown to help keep others say. This is an incredible movement and brought me to tears when I was watching the video about the group. Today there was also a march and rally to speak up against racism. We need to keep the conversations alive and keep having those awkward conversations.

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com