Walking Group Is Helping To Protect Other Asian Canadians

There is an incredible group standing up against racism and Asian hate. The group is called YYC Chinatown Walking Club. They came together to help stop the racism and hate crimes against Asian Canadians by walking the streets of Chinatown to help keep others say. This is an incredible movement and brought me to tears when I was watching the video about the group. Today there was also a march and rally to speak up against racism. We need to keep the conversations alive and keep having those awkward conversations.