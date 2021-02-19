Walmart Locations Across Canada to Start Doing Botox Injections

If you know me you know I am a huge fan of Botox! If you’ve never had it done, it personally makes me feel super confident and good about my skin and face which is something I’ve been insecure about for a long time. I started getting it done when I was 26 just in my forehead every 3-4 months and I am absolutely obsessed with the results. You may be reading this saying “YOU’RE TOO YOUNG!” but to each their own, and I’m just saying I totally advocate for it… which brings me to my next point.

Walmart has started to have Botox injection sites in their Canadian locations, and now they’re saying they’re going to expand on this and make it available in even MORE locations across the country, making Walmart a place that quite literally has everything you could ever possibly need, including a touch up on your Botox! What a world!

I know the prices on these kinds of injections vary depending on what brand you use and where you get them done. I know I pay $11 per unit at the place that I go, and it doesn’t look like there’s any info on prices so far. Jack Nathan Health is a company that puts medical clinics into different Walmart’s in Canada and Mexico apparently, and now they own Medi-Spa which gives them the opportunity to put some of the services that are offered in those spas into your local Walmart.

I’m not sure how long it’ll be before every Walmart across the country offers services such as these, but it really does stand as proof that the future is a wild one and we can only expect more of these types of things to come.