WANNA TRY ICE CREAM THAT TASTES LIKE A DIVE BAR?

Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, to create an ice cream flavour that tastes like a dive bar...
 

From their website:

  • Premium ice cream infused with High Life (that packs up to 5% ABV)
  • Delicious peanut swirl bringing the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack 
  • A hint of tobacco smoke flavor reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent
  • Gooey caramel swirl to incorporate the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling only the real ones know 
  • A fun sprinkle of carbonated candy to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite
  • All dipped in dark chocolate to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share

 

