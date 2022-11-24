iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

WANT TO FEEL LIKE YOU'RE IN A HALLMARK MOVIE? CHECK OUT THESE TINY ALBERTA TOWNS!

1607021467523

Planning a winter escape, try planning around this list of small Alberta towns!

 

FORT MACLEOD

 

LAKE LOUISE


PEACE RIVER

 

TURNER VALLEY


WATERTON

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com