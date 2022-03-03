WATCH: A Calgary Man Played Jeopardy! Last Night!

Ujal Thakor of Calgary competed on Jeopardy! last night and put a LOT of prep into his appearance on the show! He bought over 30 textbooks to brush up on topics like geography and Greek mythology, read over 8000 questions from the Jeopardy! Archives and spent hundreds of hours working on his buzzer timing. He did such a great job on the show, keeping super close with the champion, but unfortunately losing in final Jeopardy by only $3200! Check out his full performance!

Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak is defending a contestant that people have been merciless to over her multiple failed attempts to solve a puzzle that was pretty much fully there. In a tweet, Sajak said that it always pains him when nice people go on the show to win some money and become subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake.

This might have been the worst two minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history 😂 pic.twitter.com/lz6HynkkF5 — Warren Shaw 🇯🇲 (@ShawSportsNBA) March 2, 2022

It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

Kanye West is being slammed for his latest music video. On the same day a judge ruled Kim Kardashian was officially not married to him anymore, Ye released a video that features a claymation him burying a claymation version of Pete Davidson, Kim's current boyfriend. The video also features a bit of a nod to his Valentine's Day stunt in which he delivered thousands of roses to Kim, a move that many thought was creepy and even downright manipulative. See the video for yourself and let us know what you think? Too far, or just a silly video?

Some Twitter users say it's incredibly disturbing and pretty much harassment

Pete Davidson has spoken out about his own mental health issues COUNTLESS times.



The fact that anybody is using Ye's mental health to justify why he is then allowed to harm and harass someone else is actually quite deranged. https://t.co/vt6X0B1i2j — ✨the midnight gospel (@khanyisile_____) March 3, 2022

someone seriously needs to get him help this is extremely disturbing https://t.co/iozQhW7t4i — bethany (@fiImgal) March 2, 2022

Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single and in response Kanye uploads a stop motion music video of him KIDNAPPING and DECAPITATING Pete Davidson?????? This is abuse — daya’s second emmy 🔆 (@sexcipixiegrl) March 2, 2022

