WATCH: A NEW BRIDGERTON TRAILER JUST DROPPED!

HERE. WE. GO. We are just over two weeks until Bridgerton's second season hits Netflix! It'll drop on March 25th and it might just be the show we're looking forward to most! Sure, we won't have the Duke of Hastings to salivate over, but this season follows the oldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, and he's no slouch! The season starts off with the matriarch of the family, Violet Bridgerton announcing that this is the year that Anthony intends to find a wife, but to his dismay! You'll remember last season he was very much involved in a forbidden love affair, so finding someone who meets his mother's standards is likely going to be a struggle for him!

Tegan and Sara may be worldwide superstars, but they definitely haven't forgotten their roots. In 2019 they released a memoir called High School that detailed their lives growing up in Northeast Calgary, their first loves, their musical journey and their struggles with their sexuality. It is SUCH a good read or listen! They voice the Audible version themselves and it actually features some of their very first early recordings! Well now the book is going to be adapted into a TV series and their bringing the production to Calgary! No word on if the show will be shot at the school they attended: Crescent Heights, but the production is definitely all being shot in our city!

Cameras scheduled to roll March 21 on Tegan and Sara's Calgary-shot coming-of-age series High School https://t.co/oQg7tfy70T #yyc #yycarts — Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) March 9, 2022

We now know when This is Us will end! The creator of the show tweeted after last night's episode that there are now 11 epsides left and they will air for the next 11 weeks straight. That brings us to May 24th. Get those tear ducts in shape, because that's going to be BAWL fest!