WATCH: Adele Answers 73 Questions! Juliette Nunes (VIDEO CREDIT: VOGUE) Lego Announces Home Alone Set Lego is releasing a Home Alone set just in time for the Christmas Season and OH. MY. LORD. I NEED IT! Also: Did you feel the Rocky Mountain House Earthquake last night? Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, October 20th Calgary's Jyoti Gondek has been Lego-fied! Check out PoliLego's version of our newly elected Mayor! Also: Ghostbusters Afterlife has released a new trailer one month out from the premiere! Finally We Get To See The Trailer Of Robert Pattinson As Batman This looks amazing. Jyoti Gondek's Teenager Read a Poem Written for Her on Election Night Calgary has a new Mayor for the first time since 2010! Here's some interesting things you might like to know about her! Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, October 18th IT'S ELECTION DAY!!! Need to know where to vote and what you need at the polling station? All that information is here! Also, one of our favourite actors of all time is taking a break from making movies! YY Chats: Kayla Was An Extra In Snow Dogs So jealous! Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, October 15th Adele's New Video for Easy On Me has a Canadian Connection! If you haven't seen it yet, check it out here! Also: There's a Major Calgary Road Closure this weekend for a movie shoot! Danaye Daily Dose for Thursday, October 14th One of the Original Cast Members of Grey's Anatomy is returning to the show tonight!! Will she become a regular?! Also: A Netflix Favourite has been renewed for another season! Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, October 13th ANOTHER WORST FEAR CONFIRMED: A BC WOMAN HAD A METEOR SMASH THROUGH THE ROOF OF HER HOUSE AND LAND ON HER IN BED! WHAT?!?!?!?! Also: Calgary makes the list for Top 100 Cities in the World. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests WIN MORE! VIRGIN Radio's Rent Free for a Year Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits Chelsea Handler Tickets