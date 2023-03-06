WATCH: O' Canada Performed in Blackfoot at the Flames Game

The Calgary Flames celebrated Indigenous Cultures to start their game on March 4th. There were so many beautiful moments, including the puck drop set to drummers and featuring all of the Chiefs from Treaty 7.

Dilayna Blackhorse performed the National Anthem in Blackfoot. Get ready to get chills!

Gotta love the warm up jersey that the Flames wore before the game as well! Wish these could be sold in stores, but unfortunately that goes against NHL protocol and you have to win them through to 50/50! Congrats to anyone who got their hands on them! It does look like you can get hoodies though!