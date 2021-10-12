WATCH: Scream 5 Trailer

Scream is back, and judging by the trailer alone I won't be watching it by my own free will. This movie looks terrifying.

If you are an orginal screamer, you'll recognize Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette! The OG's are back to help the new generation of Screamers, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid.

This is the first Scream movie that won't be directed by Wes Craven, unfortunetly Wes passed away in 2015 but you're still in scary hands with Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillett.

Scream is expected to come out January 2022.

Watch here:

Image via Paramount/YouTube