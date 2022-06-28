WATCH: The First Look at Hocus Pocus 2 is now here!

Today is the last day of school! A huge congrats to all the students, teachers and school staff that managed to make it through another roller coaster year!

Happy Last Day of School!!



Congrats to all students, teachers, EA’s, admin and bus drivers! YOU MADE IT!@Danayemaier’s kiddos are going to school with these Thank-You plants today 🌸💜☺️



-Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy pic.twitter.com/xQeCptpF4I — Virgin Radio Calgary (@VirginRadioYYC) June 28, 2022

The Top Baby Names in Alberta have been released and for the 9th straight year Olivia is the #1 Girls name with 210 babies given that name. Noah is the #1 Boys name. Some up and coming popular names making a comeback include Evelyn and Henry, hitting the top 10 for the first time and of course while it’s always interesting learning the top names, we also love some of the interesting choices- Archangel, Chickadee, Tuba and Jocko, for some one offs…and two baby girls named Freedom. See all of the names babies were given here.

The top baby names in Alberta in 2021 have been revealed. https://t.co/ZzaBIsweRf — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) June 28, 2022

The first-ever Calgary Stampede Drag Brunch will be held at Nashville North from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on July 17, and will feature headliner Nicky Doll. Doll, a French drag queen based in New York City, competed on the 12th season of RuPaul's Drag Race and is the host of Drag Race France. Tickets range from $45 to $150 depending if you purchase general admission, guaranteed table seating or access to the VIP meet and greet, and guests must be 18 or older. Tickets include access to the Stampede itself.

The first-ever Calgary Stampede Drag Brunch will be held at Nashville North from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on July 17. @MeliGilligan https://t.co/JeaFkFz7Pj — CTV News Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 27, 2022

And we're getting our first look at the new Hocus Pocus movie! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as Sarah, Mary and Winifred and BILLY EVEN RETURNS! Omg, this looks SO amazing!