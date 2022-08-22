WATCH: The First Look at The Last of Us!

It's been a couple months since The Last of Us production wrapped here in Calgary and now we're finally getting our first look at the show so many Calgarians worked so hard on!

Official! The Last of Us is coming to HBO! pic.twitter.com/J8V91SwfcL — The Last of Us HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) August 21, 2022

We're already playing "Spot the Calgary Location" with this 30 second look. Answer us this! Where is the bridge at the beginning of the trailer?! We know we've been there before but we can't place it! Will you be watching the series when it debuts in 2023?