WATCH: The Trailer for a New Calgary Production is Out

The trailer for Calgary filmed Under the Banner of Heaven was released yesterday. The series stars Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington and a whole bunch of Calgarians! So cool to see so many people commenting on social media that they were extras or even had speaking roles on the show! The show looks SUPER dark and intense and premieres on April 28th on Disney+. Do you know anyone who was in it?

Today marks 100 Days until Stampede! WHAT?! It’s been three years since Stampede was what we love it for and one of the signs it’s getting back to the good old days of 2019 is that Cowboys has announced that their party tent is coming back. Along with that is the Chute Pass returning and early bird tickets are on sale. They say they’ve got some massive concert announcements coming soon!

Team Canada has advanced to the 2022 World Cup helping the sport of soccer to become more and more popular in Canada and now Alberta is hoping to get in on the action! The Alberta government has committed more than $100 million to support Edmonton's bid to hold FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. The qualifying games they hosted were a MASSIVE success and hosting these games would be huge for the tourism industry.

The Canadian men's soccer team is going to the World Cup and it will be armed this November in Qatar. The team travels with a sword as a good-luck charm. https://t.co/8XXUoNVRu0 — CTV News Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 29, 2022

Foo Fighters have cancelled all of their upcoming concert dates following the heartbreaking loss of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. He was found dead in his hotel room in Columbia where they were on tour and the band released a statement saying quote “we’re sorry we won’t be seeing each other as planned, but’s take this time to heal, grieve and pull our loved ones close”.

Shawn Mendes is getting excited to release a new song! When You’re Gone is out tonight and he’s posted a teaser of the song featuring him showing off his sweet moonwalking skills.