WATCH: The Trailer For ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ is HERE

Can we talk about how lucky we are that these movies are Netflix originals?

Like the fact that these books exist is lucky enough… but the fact that we get to stream them without having to wait out the time it takes for them to hit theatres is some other thing to be so grateful for!

If you’re anything like me, you love a good cheesy plotline… but it’s got to be well done and it can’t be cringey. These movies scratch that itch exactly the way we need them to. Like, cute and a little too sweet at some points, but well-acted and well-made and easy to watch. I’m talking like I’m some kind of a film critic right now, but if I were I’d give these movies a 10/10 any day.

....The wait is over.



To All the Boys: Always and Forever arrives February 12 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/5WoVOQVNJP — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 13, 2021

It was a couple of years ago that we were first introduced to Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky and none of has have been the same since. It’s like the high school romance you either always dreamt of having, or one that you lived through, or even one that you can only dream of happening to you if you’re still in high school. These plotlines truly feed all of our souls in the best possible way and we are ALL here for it.

The final movie of the threequel comes out just in time for love day (Valentine ’s Day) 2 days before on February 12th… so if you’re like me and it’s looking like it’ll be a date night for you and only you this is the perfect thing! Or, you can watch it with your bubble if you’re willing to let them join you and all of the tears that will inevitably be shed over this movie.

Check out the trailer here and get stoked with me, baby!