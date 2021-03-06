Wayne Gretzky Gives A Beautiful Eulogy For His Dad

Today it was Walter Gretzky’s funeral. It is a big loss for Canada, he was our hockey dad. Funny story actually, a few years ago I went to value village for the first time. There was so much to take in and in their special items case they had a signed hockey stick ice scraper signed by Walter Gretzky. It’s probably one of the most random things I own but one of my most prized possessions. Walter meant so much to so many people around the country. Wayne’s eulogy sums it up best. Thank you for everything and rest in peace Walter.