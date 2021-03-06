Wayne Gretzky Gives A Beautiful Eulogy For His Dad
"We'd be a way better world if there was many more people like my dad." 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dBM9gLaV2p— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 6, 2021
Today it was Walter Gretzky’s funeral. It is a big loss for Canada, he was our hockey dad. Funny story actually, a few years ago I went to value village for the first time. There was so much to take in and in their special items case they had a signed hockey stick ice scraper signed by Walter Gretzky. It’s probably one of the most random things I own but one of my most prized possessions. Walter meant so much to so many people around the country. Wayne’s eulogy sums it up best. Thank you for everything and rest in peace Walter.
Contests
-
VIRGIN Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your DebtListen weekdays at 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, 3PM, 4PM and 5PM for your chance to qualify for $100,000 to Destroy Your Debt!
-
Best Sleep Ever!Celebrate World Sleep Day with the Best Sleep Ever! from Sleep Country!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!