We Can't Stop Looking at Side By Sides of Princess Diana and The Crown

Season 5 of The Crown is now streaming on Netflix. This season features a whole new cast portraying the Royal Family with Imelda Staunton (Downtown Abbey, Harry Potter) playing Queen Elizabeth and Dominc West (The Affair, The Wire) playing Prince Charles, but no one is getting more buzz than Elizabeth Debicki who plays Princess Diana. The way that she has transformed into the Princess is so incredibly entrancing and I can not STOP looking at all of the side-by-sides of Debicki wearing some of Princess Diana's most iconic looks.

Dibecki also paid tribute to Princess Diana during the Netflix premiere of the new season.

There's also been a side-by-side shot for shot video featuring the scene where Princess Diana gives her explosive interview to the BBC following the end of her marriage.

the crown just cannot be beaten at this point, these diana clips 😨😨 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/AMdygLRqy9 — ᴄᴏɴɴᴏʀ (@c_o_nnor_) November 2, 2022

All 10 Episodes of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix and I can't WAIT to get to binging.