Wendy's Breakfast is Launching Very Soon!

I am SO sorry if you're reading this while hungry, but we've gotta talk about Wendy's Breakfast Menu. Most fast food chains have been putting a major focus on the first meal of the day, almost getting into Breakfast Wars, but so far Wendy's Canada has been sitting on the sidelines. UNTIL NOW.

They released their menu items yesterday and you KNOW bacon is going to steal the show at a spot where they are famous for their Baconator Burger! So of course, they are bringing us the Baconator Breakfast Sandwich. Check this out: A grilled square sausage patty, two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked egg, Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a toasted bun. WHOA. Like, that is A LOT, but also something you almost have to try once!

The other menu item that makes them a go to destination is of course The Frosty and for breakfast, they're serving it up with coffee! The Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with chocolate or vanilla Frosty, served over ice.

They'll also offer seasoned potatoes, traditional breakfast sandwiches with either sausage or bacon served on buns or biscuits and a super tasty looking Bacon, Egg and Swiss Cheese Croissant.

Now, all this sounds absolutely delicious, but lets be honest, the #1 reason we head through a drive thru in the morning is for that caffeine fix! Wendy's has announced that they have created a signature medium-roast coffee blend, a sustainably sourced coffee blend of 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America. No ammount of bacon can make up for the coffee being bad, so let's hope they've mastered a delicious brew that can contend with the other spots that help us wake up in the morning!

The Wendy's Breakfast Menu launches on May 2nd! What are you most excited to try?!