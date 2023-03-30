What Body Language Experts Say About Gwyneth Paltrow's Testimony

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for an accident on a Utah Ski Hill that took place back in 2016, where a doctor in his 70's alleges she skied into the back of him, causing significant injuries. Gwyneth denies the allegations and says that THE MAN is in fact the one who skied into her! Look, I don't legit care what happens in the trail because it's rich people suing rich people and one of them is going to get slightly richer depending on who wins. But what has been interesting, and could help in every day life, is what body language experts are saying about what Gwyneth's body language is saying on the stand. Watch this video of her and TRY to count the amount of times she blinks during her testimony.

Gwyneth Paltrow insisted Friday on the witness stand that a ski collision at a Utah ski resort wasn’t her fault, claiming the man suing her smashed into her from behind with his skis. https://t.co/RXMG3U9PWx pic.twitter.com/baaTLP4BfE — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2023

IMPOSSIBLE. Apparently rapid blinking is a major sign that someone is lying, so a lot of people, including body language experts are saying her testimony feels forced or untrue. Pair that with her mocking smile, her eye rolling and her “I’m Over This” eyes and she’s not exactly putting out a great vibe on the stand.

The Youtuber calls himself The Body Language Guy and explores more of Gwyneth’s expressions. What do you think? Do you think Gwyneth has something to hide and possibly could be responsible for the injuries the plaintiff suffered or do you think this is just the sign that she’s completely fed up with the whole thing?