What Do Your Shower Habits Say About Your?

Showering. We do it every day…or at least, we probably SHOULD. You likely know what type of products you use in the shower, the temp you like and how long you generally spend in there! But do you pay attention to what order your wash your body in? Apparently our shower habits say a lot about us! According to lifestyle expert, Anu Mukherjee, there are personality traits that can be revealed by which body part you choose to wash first! Who doesn't love a personality test?!

1. Your face. If it's the first place you wash, you "love money" and might struggle to get along with other people.

2. Your shoulders. You're loyal, reliable, devoted, and tend to "carry the world on your shoulders."

3. Your armpits. You're attentive, but might come across as naïve and lacking confidence. (Or . . . you're just aware you have smelly armpits.)

4. Your chest. You're honest and loyal, but also stressed out a lot.

5. Your hair. You're a hopeless romantic who's usually immersed in your own thoughts. Also, you have the "temperament of an intellectual and an artist." (???)

6. Random. If you don't go in a specific order, you're an adventurous person who doesn't like to be bored.

This was incredibly accurate for Tyler, Fuzzy and I! I’m a chest first, and ALWAYS stressing about something, Fuzzy is a shoulders first and is legit someone you can always rely on and Tyler…well if you’ve ever met him, you know he gets bored very easily and he doesn’t have a specific spot that he starts with! Let us know how this goes for you and if it does somewhat reflect the type of person you are! These were so bang on for us that Fuzzy is petitioning to get rid of horoscopes and use this info to replace zodiac signs! HA!