What to do on NYE? We got you covered!

Zoolights: Zoo Year's Eve!

Ring in the new year at the Calgary Zoo surrounded by their incredible light displays. Fun for the whole family from 5-9pm.

Then for the adults get the party started at their Zoo Years Eve Late Night event (18+). They will be adding an extra special light show with a ball drop and countdown. 10pm-12am

Calgary Flame's vs Vancouver Canucks

Head over to the DOME to catch a game on New Year's Eve Eve kicking off at 8pm.

New Year's Eve 2022- Civic celebration

The city of Calgary will be launching fireworks off of the Calgary Tower. The skating rink at the Plaza will be also open till midnight for you to take in the celebrations.