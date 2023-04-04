iHeartRadio
Where is Jon Hamm Getting his Calgary Coffee Fix?!


JonHamm

Jon Hamm has been living in Calgary for a few months as he films season five of Fargo! There haven't been too many sightings of the actor, other than at a couple of Calgary Flames games. Last week, however, he popped into Aggudo Coffee Shop in Kensington! Looks like he enjoyed their freshly roasted Ethiopian Coffee, but no word on how he takes it! Looks like he enjoyed taking the time to pose for photos with the staff!

 

We also got our first look at Jon Hamm in his role for the new season of Fargo. No word on how close they are to being done filming, but chances are pretty good Mr. Hamm will surface at another Calgary spot before they wrap!

 

 

 

 

 

