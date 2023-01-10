WHERE TO GET FREE PERIOD PRODUCTS IN CALGARY!

If you or someone you know needs a pad or tampon, we have you covered at the following locations:

Calgary Public Library locations:

Calgary Central Library (800 3 St S.E.) – Level 1 Everyone washroom, and Levels 2, 3 & 4 women’s washrooms

Judith Umbach Library (6617 Centre St. N.) – Everyone washroom

Forest Lawn Library (4807 8 Ave. S.E.) – Everyone washroom

Louise Riley Library (1904 14 Ave. N.W.) – Women’s washroom

Saddletowne Library (7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E.) – Everyone washroom

Shawnessy Library (333 Shawville Blvd. S.E.) – Everyone washroom

City of Calgary locations:

Municipal Building (800 Macleod Trail S.E.) – main floor universal and women’s washrooms

Alberta Trade Centre (315 10 Ave S.E.) – 1st floor universal washroom and 2nd floor women’s washroom (requires key to access)

Village Square Leisure Centre (2623 56 St N.E.) – main floor women’s, men’s and universal washrooms

Valleyview Park (3224 26 St. S.E.) – Women’s washroom (seasonal washrooms reopening in May 2023)

Pearce Estate Park (1440 17A St. S.E.) – Women’s washroom (seasonal washrooms reopening in May 2023)

Other Partner Locations:

Community Hub – Bowness Community Association (7904 43 Ave. N.W.) – All washrooms