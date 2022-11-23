WHERE TO WATCH WORLD CUP GAMES IN CALGARY?! Juliette Nunes The 2022 World Cup Qatar is underway and we need somewhere to watch the games! ATLAS PIZZA & SPORTS BAR View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlas_Pizza_Calgary (@atlas_pizza_calgary) HOME AND AWAY View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏆 Home & Away 🏆 (@homeandawayyyc) PALOMINO SMOKEHOUSE View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palomino Smokehouse (@palominosmokehouse) SCHANKS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schanks Sports Grill (@schankssportsgrill) SS106 APERITIVO View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS106 Aperitivo Bar (@ss106aperitivobar) THE BANQUET View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Banquet (@thebanquetbar) THE GARAGE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garage Sports Bar (@garagesportsbaryyc) THE UNICORN View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Unicorn (@unicorncalgary) TROLLEY 5 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trolley 5 Brewpub (@trolley_5) This Mom Jumps For Joy To See Her Son In The World Cup This video will make you cry! People Are Already Selling Bugles Online Bugles we miss you! THE ROUGHNECKS ARE HOSTING A TEQUILA AND TACO NIGHT! What are your plans on Saturday? You might want to double check! 1st Street Just Got The Best Christmas Themed Bar In Calgary Can't wait to go! CHECK OUT THE 2023 CALGARY STAMPEDE PRINCESS HERE! After a series of competitions, the Calgary Stampede has selected the 2023 Stampede Princess! 98.5 VIRGIN Radio supports the 9th annual Toy Mountain campaign! November 21st - December 22nd, 2022. Full details inside! Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Broke Up Break ups always suck! TOP *CITY APPROVED* TOBOGGANING IN CALGARY! The snow has arrived and your ready to dust off that sled in the garage. Things are getting HOT in the new trailer for "MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE." Your first look at "Magic Mike's Last Dance!" 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests WIN MORE! Tyler, Danaye and Fuzzy - Pay Your Bills Shoppers Drug Mart Black Friday Super Sale Gift Card Giveaway What's For Dinner?