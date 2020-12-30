Who Knew We Needed A Video Of Robots Dancing

This video is both awesome and terrifying. Boston Dynamics put out their latest robot video this time they are showing off their dance moves. Let me tell you they can really dance! I would not want to get into a dance battle with them, while watching this video you might think its CGI. But these are real robots really dancing. Even the robots are excited for 2021! Who knows next year we might even see robots in music videos. Now that would be really cool. Technology has really changed just in the last 10 years. First we got smart phones now we have dancing robots.