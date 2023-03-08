WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES THAT GOT A SPOTLIGHT ON VIRGIN RADIO!

In honour of International Women's Day we wanted to spotlight some local businesses that are woman-owned. These were the stand-out texts and calls we received!

I own my own jewelry business and I help a nonprofit around Calgary rise money morvanas_creations

hi! Small business owner here!! I make custom cakes and such! Check me out www.sweetsofparadise.com

Doodle Dogs is Female owned and not only are they the best pet store in the city, but the owner Megs is petitioning to end the retail sale of puppies. She's been featured on the local news for her activism in the pet industry for ethical practices and regulation. She is a local star!

Hello there, my name is Constance and I started my little business named J.A.M.s Poop Removal the name of my business are my mother's initials, her name is Judith Anne Merkel and she is my hero as well as my angel

My name is Jaime and I own and operate Sacral Health. www.sacralhealth.com. It's a massage and Acupuncture clinic in Haysboro.

Hi Juliette! Happy Women's day!! Here's a unique one for you! My name is Rebecca I run a business called Oasis Exotic Reptiles! We breed top quality highly coloured bearded dragons, crested geckos, and gargoyle geckos. We're just getting started in the past year, and loving every minute with all our scaley babies and wonderful customers. Thank you so much if you shout us out!! Facebook Oasis Exotics instagram: @oasiss.exotics!

Hi Juliette, I am Jane of Chatime in Mardaloop opened Feb 2020 right before lockdown. It has been a roller coaster ride since then. Just when we thought things are going well we opened a 2nd location in Airdrie, and it has been tough as well because of inflation and high interest rates. Still very grateful for all our customers who continue to support us during these difficult times

Hi Juliette! Happy international women's day! Thank you for highlighting women owned businesses today. My name is Lana and I own Prairie Grounds Coffee House in Langdon (just 25 mins east of Calgary). My husband and I took over ownership of the business just 2 weeks before Covid hit. It's been a rollercoaster but we are so lucky to have an amazing community supporting us. Would love a shout out so we can get more Calgary people out to visit us! ??

Peach & Clove Photography! A woman owned business, she has a studio out in Carstairs and she does a lot of boudoir shoots. She loves empowering women through her work and seeing her clients confidence soar after working with her

I opened a small massage therapy and personal training business today called Linden Wellness. It is located in new Royal Oak fitness centre called Evolve Strength.

Shouting out Sweet Williams Co flower studio in Airdrie (@SweetWilliamsCo on IG). The owner Amanda is a full-time mom and runs her business full time from home. All while about to welcome her THIRD baby ?

I'd love to give a shout out to my amazing boss and best friend, she owns Taffeta and Tulle bridal in airdrie! She works incredibly hard, and she is constantly inspiring women that come into the boutique to love themselves for the natural beauty they are!

Sending a shoutout to my boss and small business owner, Dr. Tracey Mathew who owns Deerfoot City Optometry! She is such a wonderful and amazing human being! She is also awesome to work for. She is a very passionate and talented optometrist. Her dream was to operate a clinic and sell her own glasses and she has done so for the last 5 and a half years! Come check us out at Deerfoot City. Exams and glasses for everyone of all ages! Our website is deerfootcityoptometrists.com . Happy international women's day!

I would like to shout out to all the young women who are raising young children and running their own business as well. One of them is my daughter Sara she has a small business called She'Arful in Airdrie. Custom home decor, Wall Hangings, Wreaths, Macrame and Dream catchers. These young women are strong, smart and powerful. Shout out to all of them !??

Hello, I'm Lysander. For international Women's Day I want to mention my Ma! Ginette owns a small doggy daycare and training facility called The Balanced Bark. It is predominantly women operated, and the majority of the staff are LGBT. She created the safest possible place for people and dogs alike. I've seen Ginette work miracles with reactive dogs for close to a decade, and in that time she has encouraged me to be nothing but kind and myself. Ginette gave me the strength to come out as trans before I moved to Medicine Hat for school, where I am learning to train service dogs because of the work she did. Ginette puts so much effort into treating every living creature that walks through the door as equals, no matter what their past is. She has saved multiple dogs from behavioral euthanasia. She is a very active volunteer in her community of Wildwood, even offering her time while she was nursing torn ligaments. I spend every day of my life looking up to her, and everyone deserves to hear about her!

Hello! Thank you for showcasing local, female owned businesses! My name is Sharon Damen. I'm a laser technician with eight years of experience doing hair removal and skin rejuvenation. I opened Summit Laser Studio in Seton a year ago. It has been a great experience. I love working directly with my clients. It's great getting to know them, and it is very rewarding to watch their confidence grow with every treatment. I'm love being my own boss and can't wait to see what the next year holds! Please visit my website at www.summitlaserstudio.com. Thank you so much!

Happy IWD! My name is Jade and I am the proud owner of some very amazing businesses operated by even more amazing woman. ? Your gift giving experience for corporate and personal promotional gifting needs. 'Bumble Bee Baskets Inc' located in Calgary and Edmonton AB. A local candy store bringing back old school and new school treats, including bulk candy! 'Mamie's Treats' located in the heart of main street in Okotoks AB. A local handcrafted loose leaf Tea shop 'Beez Teaz' located in Calgary AB and Edmonton AB. Promoting sassy sayings and blends that sooth the soul one sip at a time. And Calgary born, almost 40 years old! Severing across Canada, Your nuts, snacks, chocolate and gift store 'The Nut Man Company!' surprise, The Nut Man is really a woman ? We operate with power and passion. My goal is to help other woman succeed and build a community. My why for everything I do, is the theory behind the bumble bee. Bumble bee's are not supposed to be able to fly, but they do anyways. To all the boss babes out there - fly anyway!

Hey my name is Brittney and I own a small business in Okotoks. 20 minutes south of Calgary! My Business is called Outlash Studio I offer Fine Line Tattoo's, Lash Lift & Lash Tint as well as Lash extensions. I am located inside another Female owned Business called Itan 360 she offers all your tanning needs. In this building there are 5 business run by women entrepreneurs! We like to call it a one stop shop! We have; Outlash Studio Itan 360 The sugar room Hair free laser Institute Feathers and Lace Thank you for the shout out! As a small business things like this mean soo much to help support all of us women!

Hello, my name is Leslie, I own and operate a small catering business, we serve up Indigenous frybread and bannock and everything that comes along with that. We started in 2017. Our business is called ko koms bannock kitchen.

Want to give a shout out to my wife Katelyn - she has a great store called Curvy Britches in Montgomery- she resells size large and up women's clothing, quality clothes for a reasonable price in an inclusive & supportive environment!