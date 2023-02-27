iHeartRadio
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas are coming to Calgary!


98.5 Virgin Radio wants you to experience the N.Y. State of Mind Tour featuring Wu-Tang Clan & Nas!

 

October 14, 2023, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

 

Want a chance to purchase tickets early? Use the code OPENER for the ticket pre-sale that runs from 10:00am - 10:00pm local time on Thursday, March 2, 2023, via Ticketmaster.

 

General ticket on-sale opens to the public this Friday, March 3, 2023, at 9:00am local time via Ticketmaster.

 

Plus, you can Beat the Box Office and win a pair of tickets to the show by listening to 98.5 Virgin Radio all week from February 27 - March 3, 2023!

 

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas visit the Dome on October 14 with the support of Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station 98.5 Virgin Radio!

